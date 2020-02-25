         "I am not a big fan." Liam Neeson rules out acting again in superhero movies or the Star Wars saga

Share it:

Liam Neeson He turned against prognosis in a great star of action cinema after the success of 'Revenge' and has continued to act as a hero in many titles. However, what it doesn't seem to interest you too much is superhero movies Following recent statements he has made to ET Online.

The actor already participated in 'Batman Begins', making years later a brief appearance in 'The Dark Knight: The Legend Reborn' – and even the possibility of giving life to Galactus in the Marvel Universe came to sound, but it seems that the superhero movies doesn't motivate you too much:

I am not a big fan of the genre. I think in Hollywood they are dumped in the bells and whistles, all the technical achievements and stuff, something I admire, but I have no desire to go to the gym three hours a day to get in shape and get into a velcro suit with a cap. I admire the actors that do it and I know several that make it great, but it's not my genre, without more. In the first of 'Star Wars' that I did 22 years ago, I had a good time, because of the novelty. I was acting on tennis balls that were going to become hairy creatures and stuff. It was interesting interpretively to try to make it seem real, but it was my last time. I was quite tired.

Come on, that no more superhero movies and Nor do we count on seeing him back in Star Wars. The latter is easier given what happened to his character in 'The Phantom Menace', but we also do not discard the idea that at some point Disney would want to have him again.

The only thing that would squeak a little of his statements is what concerns the velcro suit and the cape. Yes they are still used, but reducing the superhero movies to that to explain their rejection seems somewhat reductionist, And you?