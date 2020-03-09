"I am not a believer, but the documentary has helped me to believe more in humanity." Maider Fernández Iriarte ('The letters of Jordi')

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maider Fernández Iriarte debuts with an exciting documentary centered on the figure of Jordi Desquens Massanes, a 51-year-old man with cerebral palsy and an incalculable courage when taking one of the most important steps of his life. Thrilling emotion is what one finds in 'Jordi's lyrics'.

Faith and communication

It is not easy to approach coldly a dome job proposed by its director. 'The letters of Jordi' is an emotional bomb that puts us face to face with a man who has a world and lives in a reality very different from that of almost all of us. Helped in writing by Virginia García del Pino, Fernández Iriarte gets fully into Jordi's life to record a small and modest documentary with the help of a camera and two microphones.

Filmmaker and educator, the director proposes an interview and an approach to Jordi, his family and circumstances, in a project where the emotional, the rational and the fantasy go hand in hand despite taking different paths as the story progresses. What begins as a work on communication derives in the faith of its protagonist after revealing that God spoke with him when he was 21 years old and as now, thirty years later, that faith is lost as life continues to put obstacles, Be physical or emotional. We chat with the director during the promotion of the documentary about friendship and the values ​​of faith.

"On a personal level, nothing has changed in me. I am not a believer and I have not converted, but the documentary has it has helped me to believe more in people, in humanity. Believe in listening, in empathy, when it comes to relating to each other. "

And it is that the two main ingredients of the documentary, faith and communication, overlap each other, constantly changing the story.

"I entered the project by faith. I wanted to know what the experience of someone I considered a true believer was like. Someone who had faith. I wanted to know the authentic experience of someone's faith. Then it is true that the film may become something else, but the goal, which moved me, was to know an experience of faith. "

"I am more interested in films that approach people honestly." Maider Fernández Iriarte

Faith does not seem to be the strength of someone who has been dependent on their parents throughout life, and now, when they get older, it is time to give a doubly complicated step: Jordi leaves the family home to move to a residence.

"He had been living there for half a year when we met. It had been a while and for him on a vital level it had been an incredible change which affected him at all levels, included in faith in God. At that moment I know him. "

The documentary may be somewhat bland for the most anxious palates of other types of rhythms and schedules, since it basically focuses on a table and a room 90% of the time. It is a much less exciting documentary work than usual.

"I am more interested in films that honestly approach people, who film real people with a real interest on the part of the filmmaker in show an approach through the camera. A great reference for me is a short film by Lluís Escartín entitled 'Love', where he starts a conversation with a former military man who has killed, and approaches from respect. I'm also very interested in the work of Óscar Pérez ('The best option').

"My approach is always to go with the camera." Maider Fernández Iriarte

The truth is that its concise seventy minutes, without being round or fully satisfactory, do house at least a close of hope Thanks to an ending that leaves us with some inner reward.

"That ending arose on the fly. The trunk of the movie is my conversation with him, but as we knew each other I was seeing what things he liked could be interesting for the movie. There we decided where to place that moment with my editor Virginia García del Pino. We decided almost without knowing what would go ahead, but it was such an evocative moment, where the limitation disappears, so poetic and in connection with Jordi's ideas when connecting with God, that we found the best option.

Maider Fernández Iriarte spent six months visiting Jordi every fifteen days, recording with his own team, reviewing each day to take the next step and knowing the direction of a job whose total production has been almost two years, something understandable seeing those moments in Lourdes, the most groundbreaking of the final result, where really the message of its director becomes stronger still: "To Lourdes I went alone three times, but I also went with a team of four people: Amanda Villavieja to the sound, Carlos Muñoz with the camera and Alejandra del Barrio as production".

One wonders if such a job is left with a lot of material outside, and the director also clarifies it to us: "When you get to know the person and you are with him for so long, you see that there are things that are part of his life that such may not be interesting for the documentary. In this case it has to do a little with intuition, with knowing what I really need and what not. It is interesting how you go outlining the film's own path as you are filming and generating a point of view. My approach is always to go with the camera. Thus I obtained a lot of material from their morning routines in an occupational center that were part of my research, but I never contemplated that they would be part of the film. We also recorded at the residence, but in the end we came to the conclusion that the real strength was in that intimate encounter with Jordi. "

The director and Jordi, friends forever, will meet again soon: "Thanks to the premiere we will meet again next weekend On cinemas. He is excited and happy to accompany us in the room. "