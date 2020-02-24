“I am friends with his ex”: Yanet García denies having caused divorce from “Negro” Araiza (VIDEO)

Share it:

Yanet García, "The Climate Girl" Mexico's most famous and sexy, responded to questions about her alleged responsibility in separating the marriage formed by Raúl "El Negro" Araiza and Fernanda Rodríguez.

During an interview conducted at the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM), Yanet García revealed that she did not cause the couple to divorce.

In past months it was speculated that between “El Negro” Araiza and Yanet García there was more than a cordial working relationship fostered by his participation in the morning program “Hoy”.

Although both denied being in love, the rumors grew when the two were partners in the staging “The Comedian Tenorio”, where there were even scenes in which they kissed passionately.

Although time passed speculation continued, so Yanet García He decided to clarify again the falsity of the accusations.

During his explanation, “The Climate Girl” He said he was surprised at the amount of things invented for his person throughout his career.

Surprised the fact that Yanet García said she is friends with the now ex-wife of "The black" Spider, because many considered that there was suspicion of Fernanda Rodríguez for the gossip between his ex-husband and the sculptural young man.

“I am very close to the now ex-wife of Negrito, Fernanda, I adore her, I admire her very much. She also laughs at this (rumors about infidelity). It's amazing what they invent ”, the presenter sentenced.

