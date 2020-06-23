"I am charming in the club", Javier Aguirre clarified the rumors about his departure from Leganés

Share it:

Javier Aguirre, Leganés coach, denied the information about his departure from the club at the end of the season, after various Spanish media indicated that the strategist will not continue at the club.

"I would like to deny categorically the information about my departure from the club at the end of the season. I mean this is absolutely false. Nobody from the club has approached me to talk about renewal, much less, "said the Mexican strategist, in information that the Spanish club released.

In addition, he pointed out that he is now focused on the final part of the tournament and trust that Leganés will not descend. The organization is ranked 19th, with 25 units in 31 matches. The difference with the team that occupies the last place, Espanyol, is one point, and is four from Eibar, which is placed in 17th place, a position to which it aspires to be able to save itself.

Aguirre joined the organization in November 2019 and the objective is that the club moves away from the last places in the classification, for now, it has not been possible.

I am charming in the club and I am in the best disposition, at the time, to talk about a possible renewal. In other words, I deny that we have spoken to anyone, no one from the board has approached me to tell me if I continue or not. I know they intend to continue, I intend to continue, but we have preferred to prioritize the end of the league

