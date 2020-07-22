"I am a father, I would not remove my son": the harsh statement of "Checo" Pérez that increases the tension at Racing Point

Share it:

Time does not stop for Sergio "Checo" Pérez and rumors about his departure from Racing Point they continue to gain strength. International media indicate that the team is negotiating with the German Sebastian Vettel.

Even though that him mexican pilot has denied all sorts of speculation from the German press, the automotive context of Formula 1 does not provide good signs for "Czech".

Even Vettel himself has not denied the rumors that place him as a new pilot for the British team. Although there is nothing concrete, the Ferrari driver indicated during the Hungarian Grand Prix that "everything depends on me".

The permanence of Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez at Racing Point is in doubt, since the team would have to break a contract with one of them to take over Vettel's services.

Some time later, the Mexican made a statement that set off the alarms and could clarify the picture a little more.

"I think (the decision) is obvious if someone should leave. I am a father, I would not take my son, but there is not much I can say, "said the Mexican pilot for the television channel Movistar + F1.

"Checo" Pérez reiterated that there are many speculations in this regard, however, he remains calm, as he has a current contract with Racing Point.

Pérez acknowledged that there are conversations within Racing Point about the future season, however, he said that the latest decision is not "in his hands."

It must be remembered that these impressions of Sergio Pérez begin to make sense, since his partner Lance Stroll is the son of the organization's majority partner, Lawrence Stroll.

Similarly, Lance Stroll has been calm and the only thing he has said so far is: "I am determined to stay here."

Despite the fact that the Mexican's contract is valid until 2022, the press has leaked that Racing Point could apply an exit clause, which expires on July 31.

“All contracts have clauses, which are linked to sponsorship. But everyone in my team is working hard with the sponsors so that the clause does not happen, "said the Mexican driver during an interview for Movistar + F1.

Sergio Pérez is currently in sixth place in the drivers' championship after three Formula 1 dates. The next event will be the British Grand Prix, which will take place from July 31 to August 2.

CARLOS SAINZ SHOWS HIS SUPPORT FOR THE MEXICAN

He Spanish pilot He has decided to give his opinion on the subject and has opted for the Mexican to stay in Formula 1. The McLaren team driver was sincere and stressed that he is a great admirer of the driving of "Checo" Pérez.

Sainz praised the Mexican and regretted that he is going through this moment when the British team had reached a more competitive level. "Checo is a great driver and he deserves to continue in Formula 1," he said.

Although he did not take a position on the subject, Carlos Sainz He assured that he does not want Sebastian Vettel to withdraw from the maximum circuit either. "I would like to continue competing with both. I don't want Checo to lose a car as competitive as Racing Point ”, he concluded.

LATEST RESULTS OF “CHECO”

Sergio Pérez did not have an outstanding participation in the Hungarian Grand Prix, since finished seventh.

The Mexican pilot suffered when losing positions, this because his starting line was wetter than the other.

His teammate, Canadian Lance Stroll finished in fourth place and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari team) finished in sixth position.

