"I always had a smile": Spanish cycling says goodbye to Nicolas Portal

The cycling world cries the death of Nicolas Portal, the exciter and director of the Ineos team who died suddenly on Tuesday at age 40. Portal, who debuted as a professional in 2002 with the team Ag2r PrévoyanceHe left his mark on the Caisse D'Epargne (currently Movistar), in which he played from 2006 to 2009.

In that formation he was a companion of Alejandro Valverde, who showed his grief as soon as he heard the news. "Deeply sorry for the death of Nicolas Portal, a partner for several years in Caisse d'Epargne and a cycling man who always had a smile and a good gesture for everyone. My deepest condolences to family, friends and the Ineos team, "said the Murcian champion.

Deeply grieved by the death of Nicolas Portal, a companion for several years at Caisse d'Epargne and a cycling man who always had a smile and a good gesture for everyone. My deepest condolences to family, friends and the Ineos group. D.E.P. – alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) March 3, 2020

Movistar it reflected "the privilege" of having him "for four years." "We admire your work as a rival director, but above all, your affable character and exquisite treatment. Rest in peace, dear Nicolas Portal. A big hug for your family, friends and everyone."

We had the privilege of having you for four years and we admire your work as a rival director, but above all, your affable character and exquisite treatment. Rest in peace, dear Nicolas Portal. A big hug for your family, friends and for all the @TeamINEOS. pic.twitter.com/UlP2NnNRZ1 – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) March 3, 2020

For its part, Alberto counter, the only Spanish cyclist winner of the three big laps, was surprised by such unexpected news. "Stone after the death of Nicolás Portal, my deepest condolences to family and friends. "

The British Chris Froome, until a few days ago at the orders of Portal in the Ineos team, it also highlighted the character of a technician who knew how to win the friendship of others. "My thoughts are with Nico's wife and children. He was the friendliest and happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest in peace Nico."