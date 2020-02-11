"I already better without panties": This is how Maribel Guardia will receive the new year

The actress Maribel Guard He admitted that he will receive the new year without underwear!

The Red Carpet column of the diary The universal He revealed that the 60-year-old Costa Rican was disinhibited and revealed that he does not believe in rituals to receive the following year, since many of them involve wearing underwear in different colors.

I don't do those rituals anymore, because I think it was very complicated, that the yellow shorts for 25, that 31, the red shorts. No, better without pants, ”joked the model.

Maribel He added that, to maintain his exercised figure, he does not take care of himself and that she accepts herself as she is. He added that he likes being a woman in all its different facets.

guard She believes that it is difficult to be a woman, because sometimes she has to fulfill several different roles "to be tender, to be intelligent, to be hardworking, sensual when I have to be," said the artist.

