“I adore Raúl Araiza”: Yanet García finally talks about alleged relationship

After they have tried, for months, to link it with Raúl Araiza, and even blamed her for the divorce of "El Negro", Yanet García He finally talked about his supposed relationship.

And is that Araiza is not only a companion of The Climate Girl in the morning show Today: they also shared credits in the work Comedian Tenorio.

I already invented everything I don't really know. I love Raul, I admire him a lot. He is my co-worker, from the theater, my boyfriend knows him, they are super good friends. I say to see where a photograph is, a video does not exist because we only have a beautiful friendship, I do not know when people start inventing so many things, ”said La Chica del Clima.

Likewise, Yanet García revealed that she is a good friend of Fernanda, ex-partner of Raúl Araiza.

I respect a lot and I am a very good friend of the now ex-wife of ‘Negrito’, Fernanda, I adore her and we are friends and she also laughs at this, ”said Yanet.

On his impending departure from Hoy, everything indicates that La Chica del Clima would leave the broadcast to go to work in the United States. For now, the young Regiomontana has many projects at the door.

