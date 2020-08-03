'I accepted Kingpin for the beheading scene'

Share it:

Vincent D'Onofrio was not entirely convinced that he accepted the role of Kingpin in Dare devil: The Full Metal Jacket star thought that the Netflix series would travel on sweetened and family friendly tones like most Marvel products, but it took him little to understand that this would not be the case.

In particular, the good Vincent cleared up any reservations when he learned that during a certain scene his character should have been decapitate an opponent using a car door: "My first reaction was, 'Okay, this is the show I wanted it to be.' So I asked around, convinced that they wouldn't show it or that it would sweeten it anyway. Instead, everyone said to me: 'Absolutely not, we do it this way. Let's go up in background' " explained the actor.

"That scene for me, although it is a terrifying thing that I would not wish anyone, perfectly represents the horror that is hidden inside Wilson Fisk, his emotionality. I thought it was fantastic and played very well by everyone, the stunts were extraordinary"D'Onofrio then went on.

Recently, really Vincent D'Onofrio he said he was absolutely available to return as Kingpin in a new season of Daredevil; however, controversy continues over the relationship between Daredevil's production and the Asian cast actors.