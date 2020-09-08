Hyrule Warriors The Age of Calamity: pre-orders are underway, all the details on the bonuses

Share it:

A few hours after the surprise announcement of Hyrule Warriors The Age of Calamity, Nintendo has kicked off pre-orders of the prequel in musou sauce of Zelda Breath of the Wild signed by Keoi Tecmo that guarantee some interesting bonuses.

Set 100 years before the events narrated in Zelda Breath of the Wild, the new Hyrule Warriors The Age of Calamity will allow players to experience the events related to the Great Calamity and the devastation that followed. Nintendo promises the presence of dramatic scenes that will see as the protagonist Zelda, the four Champions and the King of Hyrule struggling with the misdeeds of Ganon. The game will be strongly inspired by the Dynasty Warriors model accompanied by an ecosystem of parallel activities that will range from puzzle solving to the fulfillment of secondary missions with which to enhance the various characters including Zelda and Link.

Nintendo has started pre-orders by Hyrule Warriors The Age of Calamity, currently confirmed only for the only digital version announced directly from Nintendo eShop (but which should also arrive for the physical version at major retailers in the coming days). Players who book the Koei Tecmo title will be able to access some bonuses including access to the full version of the game from midnight on November 20, 3.00 euros in gold points and a special “lucky” ladle to use as a weapon for Link. Before leaving, we remind you that Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity will be released on November 20 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.