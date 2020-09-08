Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity: Zelda BOTW Prequel Comes to Switch

Share it:

After having unveiled Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the leaders of Nintendo are making another surprise to their fans and, with a video starring Eiji Aonuma, officially presents the project for Hyrule Wariors Age of Calamity, the new Koei action Tecmo set in the dimension of The Legend of Zelda.

Age of Calamity will be the prequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild and will allow us to witness the events that will lead the kingdom of Hyrule to the destruction caused by the Great Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 20 next and will give fans the opportunity to undertake epic musou-style battles, with a combat system borrowed from the iconic action experience of the Dynasty Warriors series signed by Koei Tecmo.

At the top and at the bottom of the news you will find the announcement video and the very first images, let us know with a comment what you think of this project and the choice to make it the official prequel of Breath of the Wild despite its development, despite being supervised by Aonuma himself, has been entrusted to a company outside Nintendo.