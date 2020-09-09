Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity: all about the gameplay of the Zelda BOTW prequel

Share it:

Once witnessed the announcement of Hyrule Warriors The Age of Calamity, we re-immerse ourselves in the musou atmospheres of the new adventure signed Koei Tecmo to deepen the knowledge of the main aspects of the gameplay of the new exclusive Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the confirmation of a story set 100 years before the events narrated in Zelda Breath of the Wild, Eiji Aonuma and the authors of Koei Tecmo reiterate that the project will not take the form of a “simple” musou spin-off but will boast a playful system and contents that will make it much closer to the series of The Legend of Zelda.

According to the Japanese developers, the fights will continue to be strongly inspired by Dynasty Warriors, but in parallel with them we will see the rise of a original ecosystem of activities which will range from puzzle solving environment-based to the need to perform certain secondary assignments for unlock weapons and skills with which to enhance your characters, among which will appear naturally Link e Zelda.

Always with a view to “getting closer” to the Nintendian epic created by Shigeru Miyamoto and now close to turning 35, the guys from Koei Tecmo promise to integrate a object creation system through the collection of materials scattered around the map and the ability to use the power of Sheikah tablet to stock up on rare items and equipment in shops.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from November 20: in the meantime, we invite you to admire the announcement images in the gallery that you find at the bottom of the news.