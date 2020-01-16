Hypocrisy? Vanessa Guzmán and Irina Baeva pose together to deny rivalry

Share it:

After the rumors about an alleged lawsuit between Irina Baeva and Vanessa Guzmán, the actresses, who share credits in the soap opera Single with daughters together with Gabriel Soto, they denied the gossip. And they were portrayed together to show that they get along.

In interview for TV and novels, Baeva said the rumor was started by the show host Angelica Palaces. And the actress extended an invitation to visit the melodrama set to verify the good relationship that all actors have.

At no time was there a conflict with Vanessa or with any of the actors; on the contrary, we have a beautiful atmosphere, ”said the Russian actress and current partner of Soto.

For his part, Gabriel Soto confirmed to the magazine that the "gossip" would have been Palacios and, like the actress, invited the communicator to the forum.

I think a reporter got that gossip, but as I have always said: "Unsubstantiated news is gossip, informed news is notes," and it occurred to someone to say that. I make a public invitation for that person to come to the set and see the good vibe here. (…) They are pure gossip, we carry it incredible; People who doubt it can come to the set. There will always be dimes and diretes. Now, the more the light shines, the more insects it will attract, ”said Soto.

And to clarify any gossip or rumor, this is how Vanessa Guzmán and Irina Baeva posed from the soap opera recordings:

With information from TV and novels.

