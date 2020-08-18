Entertainment

Hypnosis Mic, the first anime entirely dedicated to the world of rap, has a release date

August 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Almost five months have passed since the presentation of Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, also known as Hypnosis Mic, the anime entirely dedicated to the world of freestyle rap. Today, after months of silence, the official Twitter profile has finally revealed new details on production and release date.

Apparently, the series will debut in Japan on October 2, 2020, and will be distributed in North America by Aniplex. A first trailer shared last March indicated July as the month of release, but the arrival on the small screen has been postponed due to problems related to the health emergency. At the moment, we don't know if the anime will arrive in Italy or not.

For the moment, no further details on the story have been shared, which should follow the exploits of several rappers on a climb to success. The bite however should be represented by the rap tracks, written and interpreted by real singers with several gold records behind them. A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for producing the anime, has confirmed that each episode will feature a completely original song.

Katsumi Ono (Hataraki Man, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Girly Air Force) was placed in charge of the anime, whose plot was written by the screenwriter Shin Yoshida (Yu-Gi-Oh !, Naruto Shippuden). Minako Shiba (Black Butler, Dakaichi) took care of the character design of the protagonists.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in this work? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that Jujutsu Kaisen will debut the same month, a new anime visible on Crunchyroll.

