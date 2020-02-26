HyperX Cloud Flight S. Review and price of the new 7.1 wireless headphones

Share it:

HyperX presents its new standard in terms of gaming headphones with Cloud Flight S, which we have been able to try in recent weeks and have become one of our favorite options for PS4 and PC thanks to its lightness, comfort and sound 7.1.

We talked with some of those responsible during the past Christmas and they confirmed the commitment of a relatively young brand, some five years of existence, but well prepared to present some premium products with high prices, but not prohibitive for their quality. To test a button: Cloud Flight S costs € 169.99 PVP recommended.

HyperX Cloud Flight reaches the market with certain pedigree. The first HyperX Cloud was a real bombshell precisely because of its quality / price ratio, while its wireless evolution Cloud Flight is still maintained with an iron fist two years after being put up for sale, so the improvement should be substantial to decide on this renewal plan. What exactly do Cloud Flight S offer? This tells us its official data sheet:

Headphones Controller 50 mm dynamic, with neodymium magnets Type Circumaural, closed at the back Frequency response 10Hz – 22kHz Impedance 32 Ω Sound pressure level 99 dBSPL / mW at 1 kHz Total harmonic distortion <1% Weight 310 grams Weight with microphone 320 grams Cable Length and Type USB charging cable (1 m) Microphone Element Electret condenser microphone Polar pattern Bidirectional, noise cancellation Frequency response 50Hz-18kHz Sensitivity -40.5 dBV (1V / Pa at 1 kHz) Battery life 30 hours at 50% volume. Wireless range 2.4 GHz. Up to 20 meters

Also highlights a much more elegant and mainstream desasapland, less gaming. Another aspect in which HyperX is focusing is on reaching a larger audience, so in these headphones we will not find the same red inserts and cables. It is a rather bleak desasapland, in which the white HyperX logo hardly stands out on each side.

Both the headband and the ears may appear to be a more fragile plastic than it later turns out. The Cloud Flight S have incredible resistance to torsion More quality is seen with the naked eye with the padding, composed of extra-viscoelastic foam and breathable synthetic leather, whose sensations only improve after long sessions of use, being of excellent comfort and without exerting any pressure with the passing of the hours. And someone with a piercing in the cartilage (helix) says that usually ends up having some pain in the area after a while. All this with a more than acceptable weight of just over 300 grams.

The cups, which can be turned 90º to let them rest on the chest, are the place chosen for the different types of controls. The right is only for the volume control wheel, while on the left you will find the on / off button, the 7.1 activation button and the micro-USB (Type B sadly) ports and the removable microphone with indicator LED squelch, very useful not to be a big mouth at the least appropriate time of departure. In addition, the side incorporates four small grooves to which different actions can be assasaplanded and custom controls using the HyperX NGenuity application to define these presets.

On the side, in addition to the white logo we mentioned before, the only one that breaks the monochrome, is the loading area. Yes, in addition to being able to use the built-in USB cable, the Cloud Flight S are compatible with Qi wireless charging. Obviously, the convenience of simply letting the headphones rest on one of the surfaces is an extra, but by default no Qi charger is included in the initial pack. Luckily, we have also been given a double HyperX charging base, which can be a complement to true luxury if you have a mobile that can be fought with this technology.

Of course, leaving comfort and ergonomics aside, the important thing in any audio device worth its salt, especially if it exceeds that mental barrier of € 100, is the audio quality. As we told you before, it incorporates 7.1 virtual surround sound for a greater immersion on all fronts that encompasses the audio of a video game, with a more than acceptable result in which only the rear sound is not up to par, not as clear as the rest.

We are less happy with the microphone. Indeed, it is a great advantage to know with the naked eye whether or not we are mutated, and the possibility of adjustment between the game's balance and the chat is also incorporated to focus on what we want to hear at each moment. The overall quality of ingame audio is totally acceptable, and may have been heard clearly even in the frenetic shootings of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but there is not the same fate in less chaotic situations, so locutions recording video or testing What would be a streaming, for example, the quality has left a lot to be desired and has not been up to other competitors of lower price (only in micro).

