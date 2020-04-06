HyperParasite review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

Share it:

After passing through the early access phase of HyperParasite, the title developed by the Spanish Troglobytes Games April 3 arrives in its final version at PC, PS4, Switch Y Xbox One. We have been able to play on the Nintendo console and therefore we bring you our own HyperParasite analysis in which we tell you what this demanding action game offers and what we have found.

HyperParasite is a full-fledged journey back in time to the 1980s. Since the game started, it absorbs us with that eighties cyberpunk aesthetic that is reminiscent of what was seen in films of the time such as '1997: Rescue in New York'. The history of this work, narrated with texts in Spanish, places us before an alternative reality in which the Third World War is about to come to an end in the mid-80s. There, in the middle of the world conflict, an extraterrestrial entity capable from meddling in the bodies of humans to take control, it appears, wreaking havoc on the human population.

An argument worthy of any good science fiction film of that time, but, contrary to what usually happens, At HyperParasite we don't have to fight that alien invading parasite, we take control of it. Our mission is to destroy all the humans we meet to get to possess the president with the aim of pressing the red button that ends all humanity. That's right, we are the danger. Of course, ending humanity is not an easy task, rather the opposite. Our irruption in the middle of the world conflict has given way to martial law and the authorities have given permission for anyone who wants to go hunting for us.

Thus, in HyperParasite we have to face dozens of enemies who use all kinds of weapons to try to kill us, something they can achieve in one hit if they catch us in our natural way. But as we have already advanced, we belong to a parasitic race, which means that we can get into the body of any human we meet to take control and fight our enemies with their weapons. Total, we can take possession of more than 60 different characters, although not all are available from the beginning.

In order to possess a body we must first absorb its brain and then buy it.

In order to possess a body, we must first have defeated it and absorbed its brain to take it to the store, run by another alien, and buy their respective bodies with coins obtained by defeating enemies or by bursting objects on stage. Unfortunately, brains don't usually pop up the first time we run into a new type of enemy, but instead drop them randomly, so it can take us a long time to get the one we're interested in. And it is that, there is a lot of difference between the different bodies when it comes to fighting since each one has their own weapons and not all withstand the same number of blows. We can, for example, take as a guest a newspaper delivery; yet firefighter with ax; yet punk with chains; yet gangster with molotov cocktails; yet homeless with his shopping cart, but also characters that are clear references to the popular culture of the 80s as a Ghostbusters; an off-duty detective who is nailed to John McClane The Crystal Jungle; to Robocop; a soldier of the future equal to Kyle reese Terminator …

Thus, moving from body to body, we must advance through five different acts, with their own eighties theme and their corresponding bodies to parasitize. Maps are randomly generated in each new game by combining different pre-made scenarios and alternating their order. We must go through them in search of the final boss, although it is not easy to get to that point. HyperParasite has extreme difficulty and the normal thing is to die again and again from the first level before the large number of shots and enemies that appear from all directions. Luckily, in order not to die so easily, in some scenarios we find the remains of other defeated aliens that serve to increase our abilities (life, attack or resistance) in our original form.

But do not trust yourselves because if we are not quick to possess other bodies when the one we are using is defeated, we will die in the blink of an eye even though we have increased our capacities. And if it was not enough, every time we die we start from scratch, although all the bodies that we have already unlocked are preserved and we will be able to possess them from the first moment in the new game. In addition, in the store we can also buy upgrades of alien capabilities and even acquire some of the bodies that we have already unlocked to use it at the time that suits us best or save the one that we are using at that moment to use it later without the need for having to possess it on the battlefield.

The final bosses are quite a challenge.

Of course, the maps also have secret phases that are accessed with their corresponding keys, which can be bought in the store or found randomly by the scenarios, and with mini-bosses (famous people like John McClane) who make things even more difficult for us. difficult. But if we manage to get to the final room and face the last challenge of each act, a crazy battle awaits us in which it is almost impossible to be victorious. In short, you can already be experts in relaxation techniques because HyperParasite is one of those titles that makes you want to crash the gamepad against a wall due to its high difficulty. Fortunately, HyperParasite features local multiplayer for two players (Although we have not been able to prove the game to doubles given the isolation measures adopted in Spain to combat the Coronavirus), so we can always play together with a friend or family member to make it easier for us to advance.

Despite this, if you face the mentality that you are going to die continuously and that you are going to start from scratch again and again, HyperParasite is a very enjoyable title thanks to its handling and its great setting. Although the combats are extremely complicated, its mechanics are very simple. With the left stick we move the character, with the right we indicate the direction in which we want to shoot, with the lower right trigger we shoot and with the lower left we perform the special action of each guest when it is loaded. Then we have a button to possess, another to dodge, one to interact and another to reload (although the reload is automatic when we run out of ammunition). A very simple control system that makes shootings frantic and fun.

As for the setting that we have highlighted as another of the great pros of HyperParasite, we have already said that it is pure eighties nostalgia. And we don't say it just because of the characters and settings, but because Troglobytes Games offers us a title with a retro aesthetic with pixel-laden desasaplands and a zenith view that is reminiscent of other shooters / brawlers of the type like Hotline Miami or Enter the Gungeon. In addition, the synthwave soundtrack created by Van Reeves and Joe Kataldo is a return to the classic arcade games of the time, although it ends up being very repetitive since each act has its own song and we listen to it again and again in a non-stop loop . On the other hand, despite the large number of elements that appear on the screen at the same time, the performance of HyperParasite does not suffer at any time on Nintendo Switch both in TV mode and in portable mode, of course, its graphic section does not require any many resources.