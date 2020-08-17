Hyper Scape, Video Review in 4K: is the free battle royale a success?

Share it:

The free-to-play battle royale landscape is ready to welcome a new protagonist. While Fortnite: Battaglia Reale continues to record incredible successes and Apex Legends consolidates its community, Ubisoft proposes its own reinterpretation of the videogame format.

After a Beta session aimed at letting the public test the title, the French software house has made Hyper Scape available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Redeemable completely free, the production drops players into a dystopian 2054, in the heart of a future dominated by extreme social disparities and cybperpunk atmospheres. In this context, the "Race to the Crown", a digital competition that promises the winners the chance to win fame and money. But what is the gameplay formula associated by Ubisoft with this narrative framework?

To find out all the details on the production of the French giant, on the pages of Everyeye you will find our Review of Hyper Scape, by Raffaella Mattei Cattani. Obviously, as has become tradition, the Video Review dedicated, available in resolution 4K. You can find the video directly at the opening of this news, or on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. In both cases, we just have to wish you a good view!