Hyper Scape: The Lightning Pack is available for free with PS Plus

Sony continues to grab exclusive content for free to play titles that also arrive on its consoles and at the launch of Hyper Scape a free package is already available for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus.

Therefore, if you have an active subscription to the service, just visit the official page of the Lightspeed package on PlayStation Store to add it to your cart at no additional cost and expand your collection of skins in Ubisoft's battle royale. Inside the package it is possible to find the champion Cruze in the Fulmine version and the Fulmine camouflage for the weapon Komodo.

If you have multiple platforms, know that the game supports the cross-save and the cross-play just like Fortnite, Dauntless and other titles of this type and it is therefore possible to unlock these contents on PS4 and then use them on PC and Xbox One. The only fundamental requirement before proceeding to use these skins on platforms other than Sony is to launch the game on PS4 at least once after redeeming the package.

We remind you that on our pages you will find links to download Hyper Scape on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as all the details on the Starter Pack.