Hyper Scape is now available for free on PS4, Xbox One and PC, download link

After a long beta period available only on PC, Hyper Scape is finally available in its final version also on console and offers players a series of new content launched with the Season 1: The First Principle.

The game can be downloaded completely free of charge on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Uplay). Here are the links to download the game on the various platforms:

In case you want to get the Premium rewards of the Season Pass, which also contains free prizes, we suggest the purchase of the Starter Package, sold at the price of 9.99 euros on the various digital stores.

These are the contents of the bundle:

The Champion Simon Pupillo

The Cybersabola Melee Weapon Style

The Voltcraft Starter Pod

The circuit holotag

The Respect emote

1,000 Bitcorone

Don't forget that through the Twitch extension it is possible to scale the levels of the Hyper Scape Season 1 pass even without starting the game. We also remind you that on our pages you can find the guide to start playing Hyper Scape, a title that we remind you supports the cross-play and the cross-progression between all the platforms on which it is available.