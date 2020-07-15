Hyper Scape: how to unlock Pass rewards on PS4 and One for free

Share it:

The open beta of Hyper Scape is currently available exclusively on PC, but thanks to the integration of the battle royale with Twitch also users PlayStation 4 is Xbox One have the option to unlock each of the rewards in the free Battle Pass.

But how do you unlock these items without ever starting the game? The answer is very simple: looking at your favorite streamers every day, as long as their direct streamers have the official plug-in of the Ubisoft shooter, marked by the purple square icon at the top right of the screen (be sure to log in to your Uplay account via the app).

At the end of each game of the streamer, regardless of its outcome, you will automatically see a small window appear on the screen on the left side with the match report and a button "Racking": click with the mouse on this button and they will automatically add stars to your profile. Stars are the equivalent of experience points and accumulating 100 points will advance you one level. The daily star limit is 400, this means that without lifting a finger you could accumulate up to two levels of the Free Battle Pass every day. Remember that the number of stars given at the end of a game may vary based on the consecutive days you watched that streamer, the time watched and the marks given during the events in game. Also know that you can open multiple direct at the same time to maximize the number of stars accumulated.

The Battle Pass of the beta it will last 23 days and is made up of 30 levels, so you will have plenty of time to get to the cap and prepare your rewards for when the game will also land on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.