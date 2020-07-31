Hyper Scape: how to get 600 Bitcorone for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

To accompany the announcement of the arrival of Hyper Scape on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One there has been the launch of an interesting initiative that will allow all players interested in the shooter to receive free well 600 Bitcorone, the equivalent of around 6 euros in microtransactions.

Since the game is not yet available on consoles, the development team has decided to give users two different ways to get the reward: one inside the game and one involving Twitch. The first method is to play for at least an hour the open beta of Hyper Scape, the second requires instead to observe one live streaming of the game on Twitch for one hour. In case you should opt for the second method, know that the streamer you are looking at must have activated the extension Crowncast and you must have gotten at least one point of the Battle Pass 30 levels available with open beta.

The promotion in question will remain active until the next Monday 3 August at 8:59 Italian time, when the game's servers will be shut down until 11 August for the official launch.

In case you have not already done so, we remind you that it is possible to unlock the rewards of the open beta pass of Hyper Scape on PS4 and One for free.