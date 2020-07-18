Hyper Scape Beta: the new patch improves the balance of hacks and weapons

Share it:

During the late afternoon the first update of the Open Beta of Hyper Scape on PC, available now from last Sunday. The update in question has retouched numerous elements of the game and, in particular, has modified some of the weapons and hacks present in the shooter.

The grenade launcher Salvo for example, it is much less effective due to a series of modifications that have castrated its rate of fire and explosion radius. Even the Komodo it is not exempt from some tweaking and now requires greater precision from the player, since his bullets have a smaller radius of effect but an increased damage. Almost all of the Hack instead, it has undergone buffs or nerfs that modify its recharge times and effectiveness: among these we find the Mine, which can now be more easily destroyed by players who inadvertently end up in their range. Other changes that do not concern the equipment include increased damage for those in the areas excluded from the map, changes to events involving the cases and the regeneration of health and, finally, some slight changes to the ping system.

You can read the entire changelog of the patch on the official website of the game or find out all the changes yourself, since after a short period of maintenance the servers are back in operation and you can download the update of about 189 MB.

