Hyper Scape Beta: it seems that cheaters are already hitting

In the last few hours reports on the presence of cheaters in theOpen Beta of Hyper Scape, currently only available on PC.

These annoying users manage to hit with extreme precision even over long distances and, if in some cases it is easy to confuse cheaters with particularly skilled players with the sniper rifle, it is clear that one is faced with one of these rascals when they succeed even to see the players in digital form, which should be visible only and exclusively by their allies. In any case, the game is still in beta and we are sure that Ubisoft will take serious action against these players. After all, we are talking about the same company that in the last few weeks has been hitting hard on the cheaters of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, who enjoy ruining the competitive games of the tactical first person shooter.

Before leaving you with some videos showing the cheaters in action, we remind you that on our pages you will find advice on how to get the Takeshi Copycat skin of Hyper Scape for free on Twitch. Also don't forget that a bundle full of Hyper Scape skins is available for free with Twitch Prime.