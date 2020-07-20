Hyper Scape Beta: how to get the Takeshi Copycat skin for free on Twitch

Share it:

It looks like Ubisoft is going to give Open Beta's players Hyper Scape a lot of objects and skins to start playing the shooter with a well-stocked wardrobe. In this regard, it is now possible to obtain a new skin thanks to the always appreciated Twitch Drops.

Let's talk specifically about Takeshi Copycat, skin introduced today in the Twitch Drops loot pool, which means that watching any streamer playing Hyper Scape live with the rewards enabled you will have the opportunity not only to get the launch capsule branded Twitch but also this costume. Just like the capsule and the old access to the technical test of a few weeks ago, the drop is random and to get it you have to stay tuned to any channel that has the following wording under the title of the live:"Drop enabled! Watch for a chance to earn rewards. You can only get one reward per stream."

Obviously, in order to receive the reward, you must also connect your Twitch and Uplay accounts via the official website of the French company, then making sure that the live broadcast is in the foreground and with the volume not cleared (if you really don't want to listen, you can turn off the speaker of your PC bypassing this limitation). Once you receive the drop, you will notice a notification in the upper right corner, corresponding to the bell-shaped icon.

We remind you that always through Twitch it is possible to redeem the rare Myrto Crowncast skin of Hyper Scape for free. On our pages you will also find a series of tips that allow you to get the rewards of the Hyper Scape beta also on PS4 and Xbox One, platforms on which the game is not yet available.