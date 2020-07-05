Hyper Scape Beta: Dark Haze mode arrives, the progress of the pass will be maintained

Share it:

A few hours after the surprise release of the Hyper Scape technical test, Ubisoft has released new information on its battle royale, revealing some of the content coming in the beta.

In fact, it seems that the modality Crown Rush is not the only one expected in the next few days and a timed mode that will take the name of Dark Haze, whose characteristics have not, however, been officially revealed. During the test, which will end next Tuesday July 7, 2020, it will also be possible to unlock some exclusive content thanks to a Battle Pass of suns 10 levels. According to official information released by the French company, all unlocked content and progress recorded during the beta will be kept in the final version and, most likely, it will also be possible to transfer them to the console thanks to the support for cross-progression. In fact, it seems that although cross-save is not available at launch, the game will allow you to switch from one platform to another keeping all your objects and progress, just like in Fortnite.

We remind you that on our pages you will find the guide with tips to enable Hyper Scape's Twitch Drops and quickly get access to the beta. Have you already read our preview of Hyper Scape?