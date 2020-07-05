Hyper Scape Battle Royale: gameplay for Ubisoft's Hunger Games

Share it:

During the day of Thursday 2 July, the Ubisoft leaders officially lifted the curtain on their own new version of the battle royale model: Hyper Scape.

The game looks like one multiplayer shooter the genesis of which took place in the Ubisft Montréal development studies. The playful formula proposed by Hyper Scape sees players teleported to a 2045 with strong cyberpunk connotations, declined, as a classic tradition of the genre, in a deeply dystopian key. In a world marked by deep economic and social inequalities, the population has in thedigital universe of Hyper Scape your only means of escape from reality.

Among the activities proposed by the platform, the result of research conducted by a large corporation, there is a huge one Battle Royale, whose winners aim to escape misery thanks to the prizes given by the competition, which offers participants a promise of fame and wealth. With Hyper Scape already a successful protagonist on Twitch, the game comes with a map with urban identity in which they confront each other 100 players, ready to compete in a clash with no holds barred. Everyeye editorial staff had the opportunity to test the production with ours Alessandro Bruni who offered a full-bodied live Twitch presentation: if you missed the appointment, find the complete replica of the gameplay session directly at the beginning of this news and on the Everyeye on Demand YouTube channel, enjoy!

