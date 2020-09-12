Hyper Scape: all the details on Turbo Mode, the new timed mode

During the Ubisoft Forward, the French company officially unveiled a new timed mode to the public Hyper Scape which takes the name of Turbo Mode and significantly speeds up the pace of battle royale gameplay.

The Turbo Mode games are characterized by the exclusive presence of top-level loot (both hacks and weapons), the fast closing of the game areas, the fast regeneration of health and the reduced time necessary to win a game by collecting the Crown. This is therefore a series of very important changes that will make every game incredibly fast-paced and probably short to complete.

According to what was declared in the announcement trailer of the new mode, the Turbo Mode will be available starting next Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Anyone interested in the game, we remind you that you can download Hyper Scape for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Uplay). The title also supports the cross-progression and you can therefore keep your progress across all platforms.

We remind you that PlayStation Plus subscribers can download the Hyper Scape Lightning Pack for free. Watching the Ubisoft Forward you can finally get the Hyper Scape Twitch Drops, even watching the live stream on the Everyeye Twitch channel.