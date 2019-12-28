Hyper Light Drifter is the new free game from Epic Games Store

Share it:

We have reached the ninth round of the initiative 12 days of free games of Epic Games Store: today, the American company gives all users of its digital PC platform the excellent Hyper Light Drifter.

Hyper Light Drifter is recognized as one of the best indies of recent years: it is an RPG action and adventure inspired by the 16-bit tradition with extremely modernized mechanisms, graphics and game plans. The protagonist is a wayfarer, an accumulator of ancient knowledge, lost technologies and broken stories. Afflicted by a painful and lacerating disease, he wanders the lands of Buried Time in search of an antidote. You will know more by reading the Hyper Light Drifter review.

You have time until 16:59 tomorrow 28 December to add the Heart Machine game to your collection forever. All you have to do is go to this address, log in (or create an Epic Games account if you haven't already done so) and click on "Get". We take this opportunity to remind you that the Christmas sales are underway on the Epic Games Store, with a 10 € coupon as a gift that can be spent on any game with a price greater than 14.99 euros.