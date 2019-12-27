Hyper Light Drifter for free on Epic Games Store

Share it:

There are now nine and there will still be three games left. We speak, of course, of the "12 days, 12 games" promotion of the Epic Games Store. An Epic Christmas treat according to which we can get a free game every day and keep it forever. Today, another great indie of proven quality: Hyper Light Drifter.

Remember that you only have to access your Epic Games Store account (or create one for the occasion) to purchase the game. As always, it is possible to do it in a matter of seconds from a mobile or from a computer, through the browser. To play it it will be necessary to install the launcher.

In any case, Hyper Light Drifter is an adventure of role and action that follows the trail of classic 16-bit games, with modernized mechanics and large-scale desasaplands. His argument tells us how the echoes of a dark and violent past resonate in a wild land full of treasures and blood.

On the other hand, keep in mind that we are facing a completely temporary offer. As in the previous cases, the game will be available only for 24 hours, giving rise to the next title of the promotion tomorrow (December 28, 2019) at 17:00.

Finally, we remind you that the winter sales of the Epic Games Store have already begun. Here you can see a selection of the best offers.

Source: Epic Games Store