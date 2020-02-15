Hunting Simulator 2 announced with trailer and release date

Share it:

NACON and Neopica announce the release of Hunting Simulator 2. The new chapter of the hunting simulator is shown to the public for the first time with a trailer. The press release disseminated together with the video various information about the game and the main novelties related to gameplay.

According to the document, in fact, in Hunting Simulator 2 you can explore larger and more spectacular natural environments thanks to a completely renewed graphic sector and improved sound effects.

The game will then offer numerous challenges within some of the most beautiful natural areas in Europe and the United States. Among the various new features provided in Hunting Simulator 2 there will be the possibility of rely on your dog to more easily locate the prey he is hunting for.

The artificial intelligence of the animals has also been improved and the user interface revised to allow hunters to choose every single piece of their equipment and prepare better for the next hunt. The arrival of Hunting Simulator 2 in stores is scheduled for the next June 25 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, while the Nintendo Switch version will be released in a later period.