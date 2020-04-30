Hunting Grounds for PS4 and PC

Share it:

Video games that are based on movies tend to provoke a lot of reluctance, but the saga Predator (Predator), started by John McTiernan in 1987, it is one of those science fiction classics that manage to capture the public's attention. Thus, Illfonic, creators of Friday The 13th: The Game, has wanted to capture once again the terror we feel when fighting for our lives. This is how Predator: Hunting Grounds was born, a game that combines the mechanics that we already know from Friday The 13th: The Game and that continues to honor classics of horror movies and science fiction. If you've already played Illfonic's work, you know the concept of asymmetric multiplayer. We have to choose sides: belong to the human squad or hunt them under the skin of the Predator. However, now the game invites us to flee and hide to survive, but to hunt down our enemy. Sounds like fun, right? The gameplay of Predator: Hunting Grounds will turn out quite familiar and simple players who have experience with other shooters like Counter Strike, Left 4 Dead, or even PUBG at certain times. Controls are simple and intuitive, and in a matter of a few minutes we will be able to cross the map at our leisure. A multiplayer to enjoy in good company The game lets us choose between the human side and the Predator. If we choose to be part of the squad, we can play as soldiers of Assault, Scout, Support for and Recognition. Each of them with a specific function that are given by their main weapons. They also possess secondary weapons of infinite ammo, along with grenades and healing syringes. At the start of the game we will have to face AI, represented in other enemy soldiers, and continue to fulfill different objectives along the map until, finally, a helicopter arrives in which we will escape (if we are still alive). Enemy waves are not difficult to control (in fact, they are quite easy to remove) If we work as a team, the problem is that there will be a greater threat hidden in the undergrowth waiting to attack: the Predator. As an enemy, quite scary if you know how to move to attack and hide. Strategy and teamwork are necessary, not only to move forward on the map and meet the objectives, but to track the Predator and prevent it from depleting our forces. So Predator: Hunting Grounds It is a game to enjoy with friends. Communication between players plays a fundamental role if we face an experienced Predator that lurks in the shadows. It is no longer a matter of hiding and escaping, as in Friday The 13th: The Game, but of deal with threats at gunpoint. This is where the fun of playing the soldier lies, in being able to coordinate forces before a fearsome enemy that is capable of killing us from behind. Coordination is necessary, since it is the reason why each soldier has a different function. Also, if we fall to the ground, our companions can heal us so that we can finish the mission all together. One aspect that stands out about playing as soldiers is the variety of customization. Aesthetically, the title allows us to select two different body types, and, as for the team, we can unlock new weapons as we level up. This raises new strategies that, although it does not represent a great revolution within a shooter, encourage us to improve our character. READ: Is it correct to use Molo? In this video we analyze the etymology of Dragon Ball Super

Do "predkour", term that desasaplandates Illfonic to the mobility of this character, it's pretty funny. And to see how we approach our victim being totally invisible, even more so. However, we cannot scale all surfaces, as the game limits the trees and branches we move through. It is noted that the study has put special care in creating the Predator, since add all the factors necessary to achieve hunting and killing in a fun and agile way. Your weak point? Seeing such a monster jumping from branch to branch does not overlook the human eye, and if it is injured, it will give off a trace of radioactive green blood.

The Predator can also be customized with different weapons, such as machetes, hunting traps, spears, and more. Not to forget that, by leveling up as predators, we can also acquire new skills that will make us much more resistant (and terrifying at the same time). The problem is that, as expected, Playing a game as a Predator requires waiting much longer than if you were a soldier. The pairing has improved a lot since the beta, with times of about two minutes to play as humans (estimated times) and up to five if we want to be the Predator.

There is much to polish

Today, a video game that wastes the time of the person who plays it is considered to be not respecting the player. So, slow loading screens and pairing times of more than five minutes can be a big problem, if we are not used to waiting to play a quick game. If I have to wait five to seven minutes to play ten, where is the fun of the quick game? Obviously, custom games do not have this problem, since if we play with friends we can distribute the roles as appropriate.

Admittedly, Predator: Hunting Grounds is not a triple A, but an AA. Illfonic has done a great graphic job with every detail of the Predator jungle, but it has many aspects to improve. The little variety of maps it makes us have an "infinite loop" feeling that can make us bored in the third or fourth game, once again if we don't play with friends. Study has a lot to learn from feedback from the community, and I have no doubt that it will implement changes as the public grows. Nonetheless, I think the game is aimed at a fairly specific audience, and still adding scenarios and game modes could score in favor of Predator: Hunting Grounds.

On the other hand, the game has great potential to be fun. Play a game with friends while your heart is racing as you listen to their soundtrack (very much in keeping with the setting of the game) can be an incredible experience. Is Predator: Hunting Grounds worth it? If you are a fan of the science fiction saga or if you enjoyed Friday The 13th: The Game, you are going to enjoy this game. Once the pairing times have been improved and its content expanded, the game will be able to sneak fully into the current multiplayer panorama.

Predator: Hunting Grounds features voices and texts in Spanish and it is already available in PlayStation 4 and PC. The PS4 version requires a subscription to PlayStation Plus to play, since it is an exclusively multiplayer title.