         Hunting bargains: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 very cheap and many more offers

We begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, even if we have to stay home, this is an added incentive to the fact that it is finally Friday. And we have another reason to rejoice: our regular hunting bargains, a great way to buy a new smartphone at the best price. Do you need one? Well, we recommend that you read the list.

We have found deals on a varied selection of phones, such as the Honor 20, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G or the Realme XT. In addition, you can take home a Google WiFi router at a demolition price or an Amazon Echo Show 8 screen speaker. And let's not forget the discounted apps and games: We have selected a small list with a lot of quality. We recommend it to you.

Android phones on sale

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 . It goes without saying about this phone: it is one of the best of the brand. With S Pen, large 6.3-inch screen, triple rear camera, exquisite design and maximum connectivity: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a great purchase. Especially if you get it at 599 euros from Tuimeilibre.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G . The star range in 'all screen' mobiles maintains enormous quality and performance for one of its latest models, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G. Since the Alpha is still far from being able to be purchased, the Mi Mix 3 5G has a large screen, 6/128 GB, includes compatibility with 5G networks (NSA), offers a dual rear camera with more than decent photographic performance, has a Snapdragon 855 and can be purchased for 359 euros on MediaMarkt.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The latest Xiaomi mobiles, and more powerful, are still on pre-sale in Spain. And Amazon offers a complete gift pack with the Mi Smart Band and Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 headphones. In addition, Amazon discounts you directly 100 euros when adding them to the basket, both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Pro; so you can take home the latest Xiaomi from (699 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pack Launch (FHD + 6.67 "Screen, 8GB + 128GB, 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865 5G, 4780mah with 30W Charge, Android 10) Gray + Mi Band 3 + Mi True Wireless Earphone 2 (Spanish version)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Perhaps the Xiaomi Mi 10 is the latest from the brand, but the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 does not have excessive differences beyond the gross power, either. And for the 379 euros it costs in Tuimeilibre you get an excellent smartphone. 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, five-fold rear camera, 5,260 mAh battery and much more.

Honor 20 . Very good Honor phone, fairly recent and with the guarantee of having Google services and applications. The Honor 20 offers a front leveraged with a 6.26-inch screen, has a quad rear camera, Kirin 980, includes 6/128 GB and has a 3,759 mAh battery. You have it on eBay for 289 euros.

Honor 20 pro . If the Honor 20 falls short, you can aim for the Honor 20 Pro: more RAM and double the storage, which never hurts. Choose shipping from Spain, apply the coupons and it will come out for 341.43 euros.

Realme XT. One of the latest phones of the brand and one of the best value for money. And with eBay you have it for a little less price: 198 euros with the coupon 'PQ22020'. The Realme XT is a mobile with Snapdragon 712E, 6/64 GB, 6.4-inch FHD + screen and four rear cameras, among other specifications.

Reduced accessories

Amazon Echo Show 8: Marching a smart speaker with a screen around here, in this case the Amazon Echo Show 8 that, among other things, is compatible with Apple Music. The speaker enjoys a temporary discount that leaves us at 99.99 euros. Looking for a good speaker with Alexa? Perhaps this is the chosen one.

Introducing the Echo Show 8: stay in touch with the help of Alexa, anthracite colored fabric

Google WiFi router. Amazon has the Google WiFi router on offer: you can get it for only 79 euros in a pack of one. And if you want to mount a mesh network, you have the three routers for 257 euros.

Android apps and games on sale

Hitman GO 6.99 euros free

free All Reminder Pro + Widget 1.99 euros free

free Knot FULL Video Guide 2.99 euros free

free 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper Pro – 4K Backgrounds 1.29 euros free

free Machinarium 4.99 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Whispers of a Machine 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Kathy Rain 5.49 euros 1.99 euros

1.99 euros Death Worm ™ 3.19 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros WiFi Master (No Ads) – WiFi Analyzer 2,09 euros 1.09 euros

1.09 euros Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9.99 euros 3.99 euros

3.99 euros Aftermath XHD 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

2.79 euros Spirit XHD 4.19 euros 2,09 euros

2,09 euros Her Story 5.49 euros 1.09 euros

More offers?

If you get Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

