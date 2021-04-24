Hunting Bargains: Xiaomi Mi 10T for 299 euros, POCO X3 at a demolition price and many more offers

If you are looking for the best bargains in Android phones, accessories and applications, you have come to the right place. Every week, we look for the best of the best for you, with many interesting phones at outrageous prices, as well as accessories that never hurt.

In our today we have a good dose of powerful mobile phones lowered, as well as value-for-money favorites that are even cheaper. Take advantage of offers while they last, and the best ones are not usually active for long.

Android phones on offer

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Watch Active 2 for 859 euros . We started our bargains in style with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, the small high-end with a 120 Hz screen, Exynos 2100 and triple camera, which you can take along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for 859 euros in El Corte Inglés. It is the official price of the S21, so it is as if the watch was free, and its price is 210 euros.

OnePlus 9 for 509 euros. Another low-end high-end is the OnePlus 9, the standard model with the powerful Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging support. The 8 + 128 GB model has an official price of 709 euros, but on Aliexpress you will find it for 509 euros.

OnePlus 9 5G Smartphone with Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – Arctic Sky 8GB RAM + 128GB, SIM Free

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G for 499 euros . Last year’s Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is still a great option. It has a Snapdragon 865, a 90 Hz AMOLED screen and a 108 megapixel quad camera. With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, it can be yours for 499 euros at El Corte Inglés.

OPPO Find X3 Lite por 419 euros. The OPPO Find X3 Lite is a new 5G terminal with Snapdragon 765G that stands out for its 90 Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging support. In Amazon you have it with a 50 euro discount: 419 euros in total, and on the OPPO website you get it for 469 euros with the OPPO Enco W31 headphones valued at about 70 euros.

Xiaomi Mi 10T for 299 euros. Both the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite are on sale this week. The Xiaomi Mi 10T with is a high-end with Snapdragon 865, great battery and 144 Hz screen that is at an irresistible price in MediaMarkt: 299 euros.

Móvil – Xiaomi MI 10 T, Plata, 128 GB, 6 GB, 6.67″ Full HD+, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 5000 mAh, Android

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite for 280 euros . The lower model, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is a 5G terminal in the upper-middle range, with Snapdragon 750G, a 120 Hz screen and a great autonomy that you can take at a very good price in El Corte Inglés: 280 euros.

POCO X3 Pro for 249 euros . The POCO X3 Pro is a high-end mobile that has everything, except 5G. If you don’t care about connectivity, you have a powerful processor, a 120 Hz screen, a huge battery and four lenses for 249 euros, the 8 + 256 GB version.

Moto G30 for 169 euros . Already below the psychological barrier of 200 euros we have reduced the Moto G30, a simple terminal to walk around the house that includes some quality points such as the 90 Hz screen or the large battery with fast charge. It stays at 168 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 for 164 euros. If the Moto G30 is out of your budget, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is about five euros cheaper: 164 euros. With Snapdragon 678, Full HD + screen and a great battery with fast charging, it is a great option under 200 euros.

Reduced accessories

Google Chromecast con Google TV . The Google Chromecast that has Android TV and remote control can be yours for 55.16 euros in El Corte Inglés. Its official price is 69.99 euros, so the reduction of about 15 euros in total.

Amazfit T-Rex . The Amazfit T-Rex is a resistant smartwatch whose advantages include the autonomy that can be stretched to up to 20 days. Its official price is 139 euros, but you have it at approximately half in El Corte Inglés: 74.90 euros.

Fitbit Sense. The Fitbit Sense is a sports smartwatch with a lot of sensors: heart rate monitor, skin temperature, blood oxygen … Its official price is more than 300 euros, but you have it on Amazon for 265 euros

Android apps and games on offer

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7,99 euros 1,99 euros

Penarium 2,29 euros 0,69 euros

Sheltered 4,39 euros 1,09 euros

Worms 2: Armageddon 4,39 euros 1,09 euros

Worms 3 4,39 euros 1,09 euros

Jazz Rock Guitar 6,99 euros 2,19 euros

Word Fill Crosswords PRO 2,09 euros free

Battle Chasers: Nightwar 9,99 euros 3,99 euros

Her Story 5,49 euros 0,99 euros

Football Drama 3,99 euros 2,39 euros

Pandemia: Virus Outbreak 3,39 euros free

Recce – Navigation & Planning 0,59 euros free

ProCam X (Pro HD Camera) 5,29 euros free

Learn Vegetables PRO (Learning English) 1,79 euros free

Speed ​​camera radar (PRO) 2,09 euros free

Neo Monsters 0,50 euros free

Legacy of Elaed: RPG 1,49 euros 0,99 euros

Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror 0,59 euros free

The Escapists: Prison Break 5,49 euros 1,39 euros

More offers?

