Hunters, the new series of Al Pacino arrives at Amazon Prime Video this February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New ads are always great news. But much more when they are accompanied by such a close premiere. The point is that Hunters It's one of those early 2020 series that you'll want to see. This is a thriller created by David Weil, produced by Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 21, 2020. Below you can see the official trailer that has just been released.

As you can intuit yourself, it is a conspiracy thriller. And it will be released in more than 200 countries and territories. In any case, the series follows a band of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977. The Hunters, as they are known, have discovered that hundreds of senior Nazi positions are living among us and conspiring to create a fourth Reich in the USA

At that point, Hunters' eclectic team embarks on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Beyond Al Pacino, in the series we will also find such important names as Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. To celebrate the announcement, the official poster has also been released.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions of Peele and Sonar Entertainment. In addition, Alfonso Gómez-Rejón (American Horror Story) directs the pilot and is the executive producer of the series.

Finally, Amazon reminds us that this series, like so many of the Prime Video catalog, can also be downloaded to enjoy it without the need to be connected to the Internet.