'Hunters': The end of the first season, explained

Between the real and imagined facts, and always walking in that fine line between the offensive and the great, 'Hunters'stands like a vindictive fantasy full of chiaroscuro. The series of Amazon Prime Video He has taken us through ten long episodes full of winks to real characters and events while building his own story in a sort of alternative dimension in which a group of Jews imparted justice over those Nazis who managed to rebuild their lives without consequences after the crimes of World War II. Produced by Jordan Peele ('Let me out'), it is a story that seeks responsibilities, adjustment of accounts and bloody redemption, while looking sideways at the cinema of Quentin Tarantino. And the end has lived up to its madness, for better or for worse. Not one, but two great narrative twists they have happened in the last episodes of the series, which puts all the meat on the grill in the face of a second season that, it seems, will go around the game board.
In 'Hunters' we meet the millionaire Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a Jewish survivor who brings together a team formed by the frustrated actor Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), the representative of the blaxploitation Roxy Jones (Tiffany boone), tormented Vietnam veteran Joe Torrance (Louis Ozawa), the mysterious and implacable nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany) and the surviving marriage of the Nazi concentration camps Mindy (Carol Kane) and Murray (Saul Rubinek) with a clear objective: to locate the Nazis who settled peacefully in the United States after the end of the war and stop those who are organizing in the shadows to establish a Fourth Reich in their country. They are joined by rookie Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) after the murder of his grandmother Ruth (Jeannie Berlin), which, far from that touching figure he thought he was, has turned out to be one more among these Nazi hunters. Now that he has opened his eyes to everything that happens, he is willing to do whatever it takes to impart justice and get his revenge.
We analyze everything that has happened in the outcome of the season.
(Spoilers of the end of 'Hunters' from here)
The point and followed of the Fourth Reich
The final stretch begins to precipitate with several revelations. The first (which, more than a surprise, is a reminder) is called Paperclip operation, and is one of the detailsreal that the series offers us. Through a contact, FBI police Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton), who begins her journey as a defender of the law and will end up joining the hunters she intended to pursue consciously that they have a common enemy, she learns that the US government allowed the entry of Nazis into the country after the war. Knowing that a tough competition against the USSR was approaching, the United States "adopted" Nazi scientists who created the extermination system against the Jewish community (and the LGTBI community and people with functional diversity, among others) to help them to develop their technology, including the one that ended up taking them to the moon in 1969. It is these benefiting from the country's immoral ambition that the protagonists pursue.
What does not correspond to reality is the formation of a Fourth Reich led by the Colonel (Lena Olin) and the plan, "The Solution", which you have to get it. We will soon discover what the plan is: corn syrup. Through the company Schindler Corp. they have created a product, advertised on television in every house in the country, that will exterminate (or "purify", as they say) little by little the American population to make way for the new Nazi domain. But the boys of Meyer Offerman manage to stop it in time: they infiltrate the factory, implant a bomb and fly it all through the air before the distribution trucks can reach the stores. Neutralizing this threat has cost Murray's life, who sacrificed himself trying to neutralize a bomb in the subway, but it seems that the organization has not died at all.
The end of the season leaves the door open to that fight for the Fourth Reich from different flanks. The first, Travis Leich (Greg Austin), an American Nazi who has fought to be the boss's right eye and now serving a sentence in jail after Jonah forgave his life. But what he thought would be a worse fate, to serve a sentence for his crimes, turns out to be something beneficial for him: the prison turns out to be full of angry white men in search of a common enemy against whom to discharge their rage and ignorance. Wow, a cultivation field for the extreme right. This is what Travis says in his last scene, in which he murders his Jewish lawyer in front of all his colleagues to send a message of leadership and plant the first seed of anti-Semitism.
The other flank is much more surprising. The Colonel, who seemed to have died in a car accident with Meyer Offerman, turns out to have survived. And it is now when we know his real name: Eva Braun. That is, Adolf Hitler's wife, who, surprise, is alive! What a bomb has dropped 'Hunters' in his last scene. Although it is not explained (they leave it for the second season), it seems that the 'führer' did not commit suicide when the victory of the Allies left him with water to his neck, but escaped to settle in Argentina and rebuild his empire from there (this is, in fact, a fairly widespread conspiracy theory that has been rejected by historians). Thus, we verify that he ("EL General") has been the leader, along with his wife, from the beginning. And now this information is revealed to one of our protagonists, Joe, what He was captured by the bad guys in the confusion of the end and now sits at the same table as the most hated man in the history of the twentieth century. For what purpose? We have to wait to know it …
The truth about Meyer Offerman and the designated successor
Yes, of course, knowing that Hitler is alive is one of the great narrative twists of 'Hunters', but he has not been the only one. Well into the season we discovered that Meyer Offerman is Jonah's grandfather, and then everything fit in: why he cares so much for his safety, why he wants to integrate it into the fight against the Nazis, that familiarity he had with his late grandmother Ruth … But something was not out of place, something did not end be okay. And we know the reason in the last and surprising episode. Yes, Meyer Offerman is the protagonist's grandfather, but he died a long time ago. In fact, he did not leave Germany. Who did it was the great invisible villain of the show, Wilhelm Zuchs ('The Wolf '), which turns out to be the true identity of the character played by Al Pacino.
Throughout the season we have learned that Zuchs was a sadist who tortured Ruth and Meyer in the Nazi concentration camps because, apparently, he was jealous of their relationship. This torture reached a high point when he forced the prisoner to kill up to eleven people to save the life of the woman he loved. But when the USSR released the camp, the doctor knew that he could not run away forever and that he needed a new identity, so he killed Meyer and stole his identity, but not before leaving with a letter to Ruth, who obviously would have noticed the change. Already in the United States, Zuchs went through surgery and changed his face so as not to be recognized, and avoided meeting Jonah's grandmother long enough (30 years!) so as not to annoy your cover.
But it turns out that all this time integrating into the Jewish community and playing the role of a Holocaust survivor ended up touching his heart and changing his moral codes. Now he felt an unpayable debt to that town he had helped torture, and will seek redemption by becoming the leader of the group of Nazi hunters that we know at the beginning of the series. It is a sincere change, although of course it does not erase all the history that it has on its shoulders and the terrible lies that it has had to tell to hide it. But, How uncover is the secret?
Jonah, who feels indebted to what he thinks is his grandfather, finds a clue that leads him to a surgeon, whom he will confuse with The Wolf. Thus, he will take it before Meyer as an offering and he will end his life to keep his false identity intact. But make a mistake: In one of Ruth's letters that Jonah read, he learns of the promise made by the survivor if he ever had the opportunity to kill his torturer, and that implied a death necessarily preceded by a Kadish prayer. However, when the time comes, the man in front of him does not recite it, and that makes him suspicious and finally tie ends thanks to that privileged mind he has. That man is not Meyer Offerman.
The following was to be expected: known the truth, Jonah kills the imposter. Eye for an eye. Consequently, he stands as leader of the band, in which Only left to follow the mission Lonny, Roxy and Sister Harriet (Mindy leaves with his family, Joe is secretly captured by the Nazis and agent Morris has returned to the path of the law).
And now that?
Of course, 'Hunters' has left many threads to throw in a more than likely second season, where for obvious reasons Al Pacino will no longer be present. Now it will be the others who must move the action forward, hunting the remaining Nazis on American soil. Agent Millie Morris could lead another group of hunters, but beyond the borders of her country: remember that a congresswoman visited her in her apartment to offer her help (and her money) to form a secret group That would operate in Europe. But we still don't know if he will accept that succulent offer, an opportunity to finally make a difference in the world.
On the part of the Nazis, the way forward is clear: rebuild a plan to impose the Fourth Reich, with new ideas and leadership (now that we know him) of Adolf Hitler in person. Why do they need Joe or what role do those four identical blond children who played with red balls play in the garden of the Argentine mansion is something we still do not know. Many other random questions remain in the air: Is Sister Harriet betraying the group or what do these mysterious phone calls you receive mean? Has Jonah's innocence been corrupted forever? Could you ever start a romantic relationship with your crush, your neighbor Carol? What will happen to the group headquarters now that Offerman is dead? And who will assume the responsibilities for that death? Will Travis get out of jail with an army of white supremacists? What will happen to the chief agent Morris, who left chained at home after discovering his connections with the Nazis? And where has the Nazi Biff Simpson gone (Dylan baker)?
The second season of 'Hunters' is still a mystery, but we are left with the many surprises and the incredible narrative twists that this end has left us, where it is clear that this can become one of the most unpredictable series of 'streaming' . As always, Amazon Prime Video continues to risk.
