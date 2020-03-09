'Hunters': The end of the first season, explained

Share it:

Between the real and imagined facts, and always walking in that fine line between the offensive and the great, 'Hunters'stands like a vindictive fantasy full of chiaroscuro. The series of Amazon Prime Video He has taken us through ten long episodes full of winks to real characters and events while building his own story in a sort of alternative dimension in which a group of Jews imparted justice over those Nazis who managed to rebuild their lives without consequences after the crimes of World War II. Produced by Jordan Peele ('Let me out'), it is a story that seeks responsibilities, adjustment of accounts and bloody redemption, while looking sideways at the cinema of Quentin Tarantino. And the end has lived up to its madness, for better or for worse. Not one, but two great narrative twists they have happened in the last episodes of the series, which puts all the meat on the grill in the face of a second season that, it seems, will go around the game board.

In 'Hunters' we meet the millionaire Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a Jewish survivor who brings together a team formed by the frustrated actor Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), the representative of the blaxploitation Roxy Jones (Tiffany boone), tormented Vietnam veteran Joe Torrance (Louis Ozawa), the mysterious and implacable nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany) and the surviving marriage of the Nazi concentration camps Mindy (Carol Kane) and Murray (Saul Rubinek) with a clear objective: to locate the Nazis who settled peacefully in the United States after the end of the war and stop those who are organizing in the shadows to establish a Fourth Reich in their country. They are joined by rookie Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) after the murder of his grandmother Ruth (Jeannie Berlin), which, far from that touching figure he thought he was, has turned out to be one more among these Nazi hunters. Now that he has opened his eyes to everything that happens, he is willing to do whatever it takes to impart justice and get his revenge.

We analyze everything that has happened in the outcome of the season.

(Spoilers of the end of 'Hunters' from here)

The point and followed of the Fourth Reich

The final stretch begins to precipitate with several revelations. The first (which, more than a surprise, is a reminder) is called Paperclip operation, and is one of the details real that the series offers us. Through a contact, FBI police Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton), who begins her journey as a defender of the law and will end up joining the hunters she intended to pursue consciously that they have a common enemy, she learns that the US government allowed the entry of Nazis into the country after the war. Knowing that a tough competition against the USSR was approaching, the United States "adopted" Nazi scientists who created the extermination system against the Jewish community (and the LGTBI community and people with functional diversity, among others) to help them to develop their technology, including the one that ended up taking them to the moon in 1969. It is these benefiting from the country's immoral ambition that the protagonists pursue.

What does not correspond to reality is the formation of a Fourth Reich led by the Colonel (Lena Olin) and the plan, "The Solution", which you have to get it. We will soon discover what the plan is: corn syrup. Through the company Schindler Corp. they have created a product, advertised on television in every house in the country, that will exterminate (or "purify", as they say) little by little the American population to make way for the new Nazi domain. But the boys of Meyer Offerman manage to stop it in time: they infiltrate the factory, implant a bomb and fly it all through the air before the distribution trucks can reach the stores. Neutralizing this threat has cost Murray's life, who sacrificed himself trying to neutralize a bomb in the subway, but it seems that the organization has not died at all.