Hunters, the Amazon Prime Video series renewed for the second season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today, Monday August 3, Amazon Studios have announced the renewal for the second season of HuntersAmazon Original series that debuted in streaming last February. Created by David Weil and produced by Jordan Peele, the series is enhanced by the presence of Al Pacino and is focused on a team of Nazi hunters.

In the first season of Hunters, set in New York in 1977, the group of hunters discovered that hundreds of ex Nazi officers high-ranking are hidden in the United States, where they conspire to create the Fourth Reich.

"I am grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their constant and extraordinary support for Hunters" he has declared David Weil. "Together with our magnificent cast, our extraordinary team and the brilliant authors and producers, we look forward to sharing the new chapter of the saga of Hunters with the world. "

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, he added: "Thanks to Hunters, David Weil's unstoppable imagination created a first season action-packed, twists and mystery that has conquered Prime Video customers all over the world. We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the series Hunters they will be with us again. "

They are part of the cast, in addition to Al Pacino, also Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

If you haven't already, you can take a look at our Hunters review.