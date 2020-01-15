Hunter’s Moon Presents Trailer With Thomas Jane Hunting Werewolves

Share it:

The Wolfman they have always been a most succulent theme, from the typical scary stories by the campfire in the camps to the most terrifying feature films seen in adulthood. Precisely on this theme is the new movie starring Thomas Jane and Jay Mohr. Both become werewolf hunters in 'Hunter's Moon', a thriller with unexpected twists of terror that will appeal to those who want to feel the adrenaline from the sofas of their home. Because along with Jane and Mohr are veterans of the genre like Amanda Wyss ('Nightmare on Elm Street') and Sean Patrick Flanery ('Saw: Final Chapter).

Bloody-Disgusting has presented the first preview of this film by lycanthropy terror, which you have hanging on these lines. 'Hunter's moon'follows the story of three teenage girls who, after their parents leave them alone in their new country house, see how the night becomes a nightmare. A band of local boys sneaks into the house, but these will not be the biggest threat. Out, a bloodthirsty predator will hunt them one by one. Locked up but with the help of the sheriff who gives life Thomas Jane, they will have to try to survive something practically invisible.

'Hunter's Moon' has been directed by Michael Caissie and has a R rating. The DVD will arrive next March from Lionsgate.