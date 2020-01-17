Hunter X Hunter's Hisoka comes to life in a bloody cosplay

Share it:

As you probably know, Hunter X Hunter has been standing still for over a year, a long pause that seems endless to millions of fans and is seen by some as a sort of tombstone, a sign that the production has nothing more to say and that it will probably eventually be totally abandoned.

In conclusion, pessimism has been rampant over these long months, and given the discontinuity that has characterized the serialization of the work in recent years, it is easy to understand why. Yet despite everything, no one will ever be able to deny the importance of the work and what it has meant within the industry during its 21 years of life, an unforgettable epic for millions of people.

Fans, in fact, have never missed the opportunity to pay homage to the series on several occasions – just think of the Hunter X Hunter themed works brought to light by many fans – but this time to be finished in the spotlight we find the cosplayer Xs0k0y0xx, which he posted on Instagram an incredible and disturbing cosplay dedicated to Hisoka Morou, one of the most famous characters in Hunter X Hunter. As can be seen in the image at the bottom of the news, in fact, the work has not only shown itself in a splendid way, with an obsessive care in reproducing the clothes and gadgets of the original character, but also presents abundant doses of clearly visible blood that give a distinct touch macabre at all, with a final result highly praised by many.