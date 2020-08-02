Entertainment

Hunter x Hunter will hit his worst record next week

August 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are readers who can enjoy their favorite manga every week thanks to a constant publication of the mangaka and the magazine. Some have instead to do with manga that every now and then take a weekly break. And then there are the fans of Hunter x Hunter who are forced to only see Togashi's publications every now and then.

The reality is that the manga of Yoshihiro Togashi, the historical author of Weekly Shonen Jump and that has created hits like Ghosts Yu and Level E, is not the hardest to follow. However, this will certainly not be a comfort to Hunter x Hunter fans who do not see a 79-issue chapter of the Shueisha magazine.

As we anticipated a few months ago, Hunter x Hunter is close to its worst record ever. At the moment his longest break is the one that goes from number 39 in 2014 to 19 in 2016, or 80 weeks of non-publication. In the current series, however, the manga is paused since the number 1 of 2019, with a total of 79 weeks of non-publication. Considering that no Hunter x Hunter returns have been anticipated in the next issue, the manga will equal its previous record next week.

READ:  The Promised Neverland: here are the first statements on live-action

However, this may not stop there since on the horizon there seems to be no return for Yoshihiro Togashi shortly. With the number 37 of Weekly Shonen Jump coming out in the second half of August we could thus have to accept that Hunter x Hunter has never taken such a long break before. Will Togashi manage to return for a dozen chapters in this 2020 finale?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.