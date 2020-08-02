Hunter x Hunter will hit his worst record next week

Share it:

There are readers who can enjoy their favorite manga every week thanks to a constant publication of the mangaka and the magazine. Some have instead to do with manga that every now and then take a weekly break. And then there are the fans of Hunter x Hunter who are forced to only see Togashi's publications every now and then.

The reality is that the manga of Yoshihiro Togashi, the historical author of Weekly Shonen Jump and that has created hits like Ghosts Yu and Level E, is not the hardest to follow. However, this will certainly not be a comfort to Hunter x Hunter fans who do not see a 79-issue chapter of the Shueisha magazine.

As we anticipated a few months ago, Hunter x Hunter is close to its worst record ever. At the moment his longest break is the one that goes from number 39 in 2014 to 19 in 2016, or 80 weeks of non-publication. In the current series, however, the manga is paused since the number 1 of 2019, with a total of 79 weeks of non-publication. Considering that no Hunter x Hunter returns have been anticipated in the next issue, the manga will equal its previous record next week.

However, this may not stop there since on the horizon there seems to be no return for Yoshihiro Togashi shortly. With the number 37 of Weekly Shonen Jump coming out in the second half of August we could thus have to accept that Hunter x Hunter has never taken such a long break before. Will Togashi manage to return for a dozen chapters in this 2020 finale?