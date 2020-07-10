Hunter x Hunter: what is the correct pronunciation of the title?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Whenever we talk about Hunter x Hunter a slight twinge in the heart recalls how the manga is about to overcome its previous record of pauses. A particularly sad record that throws the fate of one of the most ingenious Shonen works on the Japanese publishing scene into uncertainty.

And if on the one hand it is true that Togashi could have finished the manga earlier, on the other it is undeniable that his work you keep grinding dizzying numbers, millions of copies sold at each release of a new tankobon. A very strong signal that, despite the many pauses, reaffirms the affection of the community towards Hunter x Hunter.

Yet, many years after the debut of the series, even today fans can not help but discuss the correct pronunciation of the manga title. There are several lines of thought about it, as the same author, Yoshihiro Togashi, wanted to take advantage of the ambiguity of the "x" to favor greater nuances of meaning. Some American voice actors, such as Koala and Killua, respectively Kaiji Tang is Cristina Vee, tend to rename the title as "Hunter ex Hunter" is "Hunner Hunner ". The media, on the other hand, perhaps even just for fluency, directly eliminate the sign of multiplication to pronounce it simply as"Hunter Hunter".

And the latter is the most popular also in the West. However, even if there is not a pronouncement actually declared as such, despite Togashi's more or less truthful statements, it will be possible to pronounce the series in the way you prefer giving satisfaction to the sensei of having managed to obtain the desired effect.

But how do you rename Hunter x Hunter? Let us know with a comment below.