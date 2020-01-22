Hunter X Hunter themed jewelry is coming for all fans

Share it:

Fans of Hunter X Hunter have been waiting for a long time for the new adventures of Gon, Kurapika and the other hunters who populate the manga of Yoshihiro Togashi. To make waiting more sustainable comes a line of jewelry inspired by the Hunter X Hunter series.

Released in March 2020, the new jewelry line will have pieces that are hovering over 90 dollars about (about eighty euros at the current exchange rate). At the bottom of the news you can admire a bracelet of this new line and inspired by Gon, the protagonist of the work of sensei Togashi. Already last year some models that were inspired by the Ghost Brigade, the terrible group of thieves that Kurapika hunts for. With the manga still paused, if nothing else, fans can console themselves by wearing some of these jewels. If you don't like jewels, you can always take a look at this line of Hunter X Hunter watches in collaboration with Bandai.

Coming to the manga, when will we be able to see new chapters? Unfortunately we are unable to answer you. Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for over a year now and there are still no signs that can make us understand when we can see the continuation of the current narrative arc of the Succession of Kakin principles, in which Kurapika, Hanzo and other characters are entangled (joining also Quoll with his desire for revenge on Hisoka). We hope to be the first to give you news on the resumption of the stories of sensei Togashi.