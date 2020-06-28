Hunter x Hunter: the sad story of a fan and his time capsule

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the series of Hunter x Hunter you still look so modern, the appearance of Gon Freecss's adventures in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine dates back to March 3, 1998, and the recent discovery of a letter, contained in a time capsule, only underlines the excessive editorial duration of the work of Yoshihiro Togashi.

It was the user @yzynzis who shared his finding on Twitter time capsule, hidden 20 years ago, in which, dragged by his deep passion for the Hunter x Hunter manga, he had asked some questions to himself of the future.

"I received a letter I wrote 20 years ago, and it made me laugh because I had written "How did Hunter x Hunter end? What did you become passionate about after its conclusion? Is Kurapika a man or a woman? " These are the words reported by the user himself, and excluding the joke about the last of the Kuruta clan, the first question remains tragicomic, especially for those who follow the series from the dawn.

Hunter x Hunter is not the only series subject to continuous and long stops, just think of Kentaro Miura's Berserk, and as much as Togashi himself admitted that HxH could have ended earlier, there are still numerous unsolved mysteries and questions that have not yet been answered.