Entertainment

Hunter x Hunter: the sad story of a fan and his time capsule

June 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the series of Hunter x Hunter you still look so modern, the appearance of Gon Freecss's adventures in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine dates back to March 3, 1998, and the recent discovery of a letter, contained in a time capsule, only underlines the excessive editorial duration of the work of Yoshihiro Togashi.

It was the user @yzynzis who shared his finding on Twitter time capsule, hidden 20 years ago, in which, dragged by his deep passion for the Hunter x Hunter manga, he had asked some questions to himself of the future.

"I received a letter I wrote 20 years ago, and it made me laugh because I had written "How did Hunter x Hunter end? What did you become passionate about after its conclusion? Is Kurapika a man or a woman? " These are the words reported by the user himself, and excluding the joke about the last of the Kuruta clan, the first question remains tragicomic, especially for those who follow the series from the dawn.

READ:  Have A Look At Sophie Turner Flaunting Her Baby Bump While Strolling!!

Hunter x Hunter is not the only series subject to continuous and long stops, just think of Kentaro Miura's Berserk, and as much as Togashi himself admitted that HxH could have ended earlier, there are still numerous unsolved mysteries and questions that have not yet been answered.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.