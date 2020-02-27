Hunter X Hunter: the author of Gantz speaks about the Togashi series

Share it:

Hunter X Hunter it is a particular work, which differs in terms of themes and narrative style compared to most of the manga on the market. Precisely thanks to his singularity he has gathered around him a large slice of public who loves him madly, considering it a true masterpiece.

However, not everyone agrees, and one of his colleagues also stands out, a certain Hiroya Oku. For those who don't know it, he is the author of Gantz, a manga series (later transposed also in animated form) created in 2000 which at home has had considerable success.

Without going into too much substance, we only tell you that Gantz is a work that mixes various genres – science fiction, horror, thriller – and unlike Hunter X Hunter is a seinen, or a manga aimed primarily at an adult audience.

Hiroya Oku was asked on Twitter if he liked Hunter X Hunter, and the author was quite firm and eloquent in his response, without adding specific reasons. he replied with a simple "no".

It would be interesting to understand the assumptions of his judgment, especially given the author's caliber; the two manga, despite being aimed at different targets, have different characteristics of the seinen genre in common, often presenting dark and grotesque atmospheres.

