Entertainment

Hunter X Hunter: the author of Gantz speaks about the Togashi series

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Hunter X Hunter it is a particular work, which differs in terms of themes and narrative style compared to most of the manga on the market. Precisely thanks to his singularity he has gathered around him a large slice of public who loves him madly, considering it a true masterpiece.

However, not everyone agrees, and one of his colleagues also stands out, a certain Hiroya Oku. For those who don't know it, he is the author of Gantz, a manga series (later transposed also in animated form) created in 2000 which at home has had considerable success.

Without going into too much substance, we only tell you that Gantz is a work that mixes various genres – science fiction, horror, thriller – and unlike Hunter X Hunter is a seinen, or a manga aimed primarily at an adult audience.

Hiroya Oku was asked on Twitter if he liked Hunter X Hunter, and the author was quite firm and eloquent in his response, without adding specific reasons. he replied with a simple "no".

READ:  The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Trailer of the official figure of Ciri and Kitsune

It would be interesting to understand the assumptions of his judgment, especially given the author's caliber; the two manga, despite being aimed at different targets, have different characteristics of the seinen genre in common, often presenting dark and grotesque atmospheres.

How would Hunter X Hunter's Killua look like ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer? Why is Hunter X Hunter always on hiatus? A valid theory would reveal the reason.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.