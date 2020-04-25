Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, Death Note: who are the best villains ever according to the fans?

Share it:

Has it ever happened to you empathize with the villain of an anime to the point of asking what was wrong with what he was doing and not knowing who to cheer among the good guys of the work and the alleged evil threat? If you too happened to shed tears for these characters, get ready to leave on a train full of feels.

Many of the modern animated works present a common thread, empathization with the villain on duty. What many of the past series lacked was in fact one deep characterization of the bad guys work. Often the rival was evil because he was born this way and the good guys had to stand out clearly above all evil on principle, while today we are lucky enough to witness the writing of corrupt protagonists and antagonists of thickness from the tormented past or from the ends that justify the means. For example, we recently learned how to make a villain according to Hiroiko Araki.

On twitter a few days ago a debate has opened on to establish who he was the best villain ever and mind you, we don't mean the strongest or the most aesthetically beautiful. What we want to establish is the antagonist with the most credible motivations, the one that made the viewers move for his unexpected gestures or words, in short, what caused a strong emotional transport.

Kira in death Note he will also be a narcissist and ruthless murderer but how can you not understand the reasons for his gesture. Tsukasa in Dr Stone may be dangerous and potentially a murderer, but aren't his motives noble? We may want to talk about Lelouch and the ending of Code Geass? Sometimes there is no need for who knows what virtuous intentions, just small gestures like Meruem di are enough Hunter x Hunter to stay in the hearts of fans.

At the bottom of the news you will find a roundup of villains chosen by us. Do you agree with our list? Let us know which are the bad guys that made you more excited. If you are interested, take a look at the fans' best anime ever.