Hunter x Hunter: Killua and Youpi collide in this nearly 700 euro statue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most famous franchises that have managed to become true reference points within the anime / manga industry, there is also the epic of Hunter x Hunter, a journey that has been able to conquer millions and millions of readers and spectators all over the world thanks to the hard work brought to light by Yoshihiro Togashi.

The fame and success achieved, as well as allowing the creation of countless themed works designed to keep the fanbase busy – who has never stopped praising the brand with cosplay and fanart often of high-quality quality – has prompted several companies to enter the fray with the production of gadgets of all shapes and sizes that could capture the interest of the public.

Among the many, there are also the guys from Tatsumaki Studio, who have attracted the spotlight thanks to an incredible Hunter x Hunter themed statue dedicated to Killua and Youpi. The work, as you can see from the images placed at the bottom of the news, shows our two well-known characters intent on fighting each other in a merciless challenge, with Killua in particular who is launching her very powerful attack. The statue, 1/6 scale and weighing 32 kg, it has a huge amount of detail and is sold for $ 740, shipping costs excluded. For the moment, the company has not yet revealed when everything will be released, but in return it has announced that the pre-orders will be opened very soon.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that not too long ago the Japanese public launched a survey to discover the most loved villains of manga and anime, a clash in which Hunter x Hunter also took part.