Hunter x Hunter: how many chapters would the manga have if it never paused?

Unfortunately, the Japanese publishing industry also enjoys extremely popular works but whose serialization is the result of irregularity. Hunter x Hunter, despite having led to the exasperation of numerous fans, it is not the only series victim of an uncertain and sporadic publication.

How many of you follow a series that hasn’t been published regularly for years now? The number of fans in response to this question will surely be high, yet no author, if not a few others, will ever like Kentaro Miura, has managed to exasperate fans as much as Togashi sensei. After breaking Hunter x Hunter’s previous hiatus record, the author currently doesn’t count any chapters released in 2019 and 2020.

It becomes almost ironic, among other things, that since the first chapter of the manga 1084 issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. If the sensei had never skipped a single issue of the magazine, then, so far it would count 1084 published chapters, far more than ONE PIECE, the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda. Numbers that arouse particular astonishment, especially by virtue of the Jump releases in which Hunter x Hunter was actually published. 63.8% of the total (692 issues) did not contain any chapter of the series, a particularly sad negative record for the most famous Japanese magazine in the world.

