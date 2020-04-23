Hunter x Hunter: Hisoka and Gon as Joker and Robin in this fan art

Share it:

Hunter x Hunter it's one of those series that can literally drive fans crazy. Especially considering how much it is appreciated all over the world and how, unfortunately, its conclusion is uncertain. The manga has been going on for 22 years, yet due to back problems Togashi, the chapters released are relatively few.

We had already talked about it in a previous article. The master's low back pain does not allow the series to have constant serialization, but sees her very often forced to take long periods of stop, the last one is now moving forward from one year. Therefore the hopes of seeing the end of Hunter x Hunter are very uncertain as the date on which the manga will resume publication is currently uncertain.

Obviously fans all over the world are desperate, but now also resigned after years of continuous breaks and short publication periods. Is this is a pity since series like Hunter x Hunter there are few. A series that could easily have occupied the throne next to sacred monsters like one piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Bleach, to name a few.

Togashi with this work managed to create a magnificent way, with characters who have been able to kidnap people's hearts and a story full of mystery and intrigue which, hopefully not, maybe we could never find out. Besides Gon, character around whom the whole saga revolves, Hunter x Hunter has given birth to one of the antagonists most loved and bizarre of the history of anime and manga. An antagonist with a strong character, capable of making fun of the protagonist and, above all, of considering life as if it were a game. If you still haven't figured it out we are talking about Hisoka, the eccentric Hunter who is very reminiscent of the Joker of Batman.

Many have compared it over time to the villain dei DC comics best accomplished in history. And just making a parallel between the comics of theBatman and Hunter x Hunter, we want to show you a spectacular fan art in which Hisoka comes compared to Joker and Gon (for the way it is treated) al Robin of Jason Todd which, remember, in the Batman comic is killed by the clown.

As you can see from the image shown at the bottom of the article, the artist from Reddit Twemling wanted to recreate the parallelism with a Hisoka / Joker that moves the threads of Nen tied to Gon / Robin as if he were a puppet.

What do you think of the work in question? Do you see the similarity between Hisoka and Joker and Gon and Todd? Let us know below in the comments.

Before Hunter X Hunter, Togashi designed a doujinshi focused on Pikachu.