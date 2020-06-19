Hunter x Hunter: Here is the fascinating meaning behind the names of the Zoldyck family

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yoshihiro Togashi's manga, Hunter x Hunter, is one of the most controversial works of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine due to the continuous inconsistent serialization. Although the series is about to break yet another negative record, fans still continue to appreciate the comic, thanks above all to an intriguing and exciting story.

Throughout Hunter x Hunter's long history, which began back in 1998 in the pages of Jump, Togashi he was forced to face several times the back pain that inevitably influenced the serialization of the manga. Yet despite the author being raised among the "great kings of breaks", the narration of his creature continues to excite millions of fans around the world. From time to time, in fact, fans take advantage of it to share some interesting curiosities about the work online.

One of them, in particular, clarifies the meaning behind the names of the members of the Zoldyck family, in the case of the 5 children. The author created names for them through the wordplay of the Shiritori, a very popular practice in Japan as a pastime. Analyzing the kanji that make up their names, therefore, it is possible to have a translation of this type:

The name of Illumi literally means "to exist" (as a person);

literally means "to exist" (as a person); Milluki instead, it can be understood as "look, look at it"(referring to television or a computer screen);

instead, it can be understood as "look, look at it"(referring to television or a computer screen); Killua, on the other hand, means more literally "kill";

Particularly interesting, if not downright brilliant, is the meaning behind the name of Alluka which can be translated as "to exist"(intended as an object);

which can be translated as "to exist"(intended as an object); KallutoFinally, it can be translated as "cut, cut, slice";

And you, however, what do you think of this curiosity about the Zoldyck family? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.