Hunter x Hunter: Fans celebrate York Shin City day on social media

September 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Regarded as one of the best shonen series ever written Hunter x Hunter has managed to conquer millions of readers around the world, since its debut, which took place on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, in 1999. Although the series has been on hiatus for more than a year, fans wanted to remember one of the most significant moments .

The first of September is in fact a date that not only marks the beginning of one of the most complex and intense narrative arcs of the whole work, but it is also the day on which Gon, Killua, Leorio and Kurapika have reunited on the outskirts of York Shin City, after being divided for a long time.

If we initially only see Gon interested in auctions, so York Shin City is famous, for winning at least one copy of the game Greed Island, as the chapters progressed, Togashi’s brilliant narrative revealed numerous subplots regarding the other characters, and the dangerous Phantom Brigade.

To remember this very important day in the series, fans shared images, scenes taken directly from the anime, cosplay and funny fanart. At the bottom of the news you can find some of the posts shared on Twitter.

Recall that Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular irregular series, and we leave you with a video parody that summarizes the story of Gon and his companions.

