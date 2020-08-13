Entertainment

Hunter x Hunter: Chrollo Lucilfer takes over in reality in a viral cosplay

August 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Despite Hunter x Hunter is starting its darkest period in terms of breaks, definitively surpassing the previous hiatus record, the pearl of Yoshihiro Togashi continues to be a fascinating work and with an impressive slice of public behind it that, even today, continues to support the franchise.

Now there are many who are waiting to discover the end of Hunter x Hunter, to the point of exhuming even old time capsules as told by a fan in his sad story. The manga, in fact, holds a prominent place in the hearts of fans thanks to an exciting and more mature story than the target to which it refers. Yet, despite a steadily skyrocketing popularity, Togashi continues not to reveal any information regarding an alleged return to journal.

Those who continue to be the guarantor of success are precisely the fans who, on a daily basis, share in the communities dedicated manifestations of themed creativity, just think of the latest found by a Chinese artist, a certain 陆 鹫 贰 黑, which has published an extraordinary cosplay on the pages of the well-known social network of weibo, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news with over 15 thousand expressions of appreciation. The protagonist of the faithful personal interpretation is Chrollo Lucilfer, leader of the Phantom Brigade and one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire franchise.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

